Rajesh Exports slumps after SEBI bars promoter from accessing securities market

Rajesh Exports was locked in 5% lower circuit after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred its promoter Rajesh Mehta from accessing the securities market over allegations of financial misappropriation.

The interim order stems from an investigation initiated following a shareholder complaint concerning the companys financial reporting practices. SEBI appointed an investigating authority in October 2024 and subsequently engaged forensic auditor BDO to conduct an independent review of the companys books and records.

According to SEBIs preliminary observations, overseas subsidiaries, particularly the companys Swiss refining subsidiary Valcambi, accounted for approximately 9799% of consolidated revenue during the review period.

However, the regulator noted a significant divergence between revenues reported by Valcambi and the sales figures disclosed in the groups consolidated financial statements. SEBI estimates the aggregate discrepancy at around Rs 15.15 lakh crore across FY21FY25. The regulator further stated that it was unable to independently verify the companys reported investment of Rs 1,035 crore in African gold-mining assets. SEBIs order also cites several challenges encountered during the forensic review, including the alleged non-submission of key customer and vendor records, as well as the absence of financial statements for certain subsidiaries. The regulator noted that the audit process was further complicated by incomplete documentation, inconsistencies in information provided, and limited cooperation during certain stages of the investigation.