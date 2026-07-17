Rajesh Power Services announced that it has secured two orders worth a combined Rs 34.37 crore from different entities.

The first order, valued at Rs 21.57 crore, has been awarded by Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for SCADA readiness and rectification of Ring Main Units (RMUs), along with a Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC), across the Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Rajkot circles of PGVCL. The project is scheduled to be executed within 12 months.

The second order, worth Rs 12.80 crore, has been received from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL) for the modification of the existing 220kV double-circuit JodhpurCHB transmission line into a 220kV underground cable system, including monopole installation at Jodhpur. The execution timeline for the project is nine months.