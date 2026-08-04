Rajesh Power Services gains after bagging Rs 363-cr PGVCL order

Rajesh Power Services rose 1.45% to Rs 867 after the company secured a Rs 362.82 crore order from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL).

The contract involves the turnkey conversion of the existing 11 kV high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) line network, including consumer service lines, into an underground cable network with a ring main system in the Jamnagar City-2 Division of the Jamnagar Circle under PGVCL.

The project is valued at Rs 362.82 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

The company stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.