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Rajesh Power Services spurts after securing Rs 653 crore PGVCL order

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Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Rajesh Power Services rose 4.49% to Rs 856 after the company secured a Rs 653.12 crore turnkey contract from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL).

The contract involves converting existing 11kV HT and LT overhead power lines into an underground cable network. It also includes the installation of a ring main system, GIS mapping and asset tagging. The work will be carried out across the Bhavnagar, Anjar, Junagadh and Porbandar circles in Gujarat.

The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 18 months.

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries. On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 48.19% to Rs 143.20 crore, driven by a 51.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,627.94 crore in FY26 over FY25.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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