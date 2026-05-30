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Rajkamal Synthetics consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 311.29% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 311.29% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 430.92% to Rs 10.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.101.24 311 10.992.07 431 OPM %0.7815.32 -3.0014.49 - PBDT0.090.17 -47 0.450.28 61 PBT0.070.17 -59 0.370.27 37 NP0.040.12 -67 0.280.22 27

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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