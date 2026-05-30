Rajkamal Synthetics consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 311.29% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 311.29% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 430.92% to Rs 10.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.