Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2560.00% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2560.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.330.05 2560 OPM %6.77-140.00 -PBDT0.09-0.07 LP PBT0.07-0.07 LP NP0.05-0.07 LP

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

