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Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 174.88% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.161.24 -6 5.692.07 175 OPM %6.0315.32 -6.6814.49 - PBDT0.100.17 -41 0.410.28 46 PBT0.080.17 -53 0.330.27 22 NP0.070.12 -42 0.260.22 18

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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