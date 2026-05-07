Rajnish Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 75.57% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Retail reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.57% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.55% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 94.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.