Rajnish Retail standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 24.04 croreNet profit of Rajnish Retail rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.0421.75 11 OPM %0.50-0.41 -PBDT0.250.13 92 PBT0.170.13 31 NP0.130.10 30
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