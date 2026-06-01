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Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 1666.90% to Rs 101.95 crore

Net Loss of Rajnish Wellness reported to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1666.90% to Rs 101.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 191.91% to Rs 141.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales101.955.77 1667 141.7548.56 192 OPM %-6.71-10.57 --6.500 - PBDT-6.82-0.45 -1416 -8.400.25 PL PBT-6.83-0.46 -1385 -8.420.23 PL NP-4.70-0.46 -922 -6.290.17 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

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