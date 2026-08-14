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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales rise 580.04% to Rs 31.01 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Wellness declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 580.04% to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.014.56 580 OPM %0.163.95 -PBDT0.130.30 -57 PBT0.120.30 -60 NP0.120.22 -45

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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