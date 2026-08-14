Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 580.04% to Rs 31.01 croreNet profit of Rajnish Wellness declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 580.04% to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.014.56 580 OPM %0.163.95 -PBDT0.130.30 -57 PBT0.120.30 -60 NP0.120.22 -45
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