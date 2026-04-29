Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit declines 89.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.68% to Rs 79.40 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers declined 89.35% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 79.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.24% to Rs 47.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 344.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 253.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.