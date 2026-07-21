Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.67% to Rs 123.07 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 3.40% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 123.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.123.0785.0717.6521.8324.5620.7222.3819.6715.5315.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News