Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.67% to Rs 123.07 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 3.40% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 123.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales123.0785.07 45 OPM %17.6521.83 -PBDT24.5620.72 19 PBT22.3819.67 14 NP15.5315.02 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content