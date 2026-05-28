Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 86.51% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of Rajputana Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 86.51% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.19% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.02% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.292.15 -87 4.476.21 -28 OPM %-34.480.47 --5.593.22 - PBDT-0.030.08 PL 0.050.50 -90 PBT-0.030.08 PL 0.050.50 -90 NP-0.020.06 PL 0.040.37 -89

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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