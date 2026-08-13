Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.89% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.89% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.430.90-4.20-10.000.01-0.020.01-0.020.01-0.02

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