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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 58.89% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.89% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.430.90 59 OPM %-4.20-10.00 -PBDT0.01-0.02 LP PBT0.01-0.02 LP NP0.01-0.02 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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