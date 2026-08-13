Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.89% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Rajputana Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.89% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.430.90 59 OPM %-4.20-10.00 -PBDT0.01-0.02 LP PBT0.01-0.02 LP NP0.01-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content