Rajputana Stainless standalone net profit rises 80.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.41% to Rs 306.54 croreNet profit of Rajputana Stainless rose 80.52% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.41% to Rs 306.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 231.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales306.54231.50 32 OPM %9.378.96 -PBDT29.2917.15 71 PBT27.2314.89 83 NP20.2011.19 81
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