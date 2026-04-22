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Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 1.51% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.01% to Rs 314.29 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 1.51% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.01% to Rs 314.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.23% to Rs 70.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 1156.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 935.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales314.29251.42 25 1156.50935.25 24 OPM %9.1013.26 -12.1013.57 - PBDT25.2326.41 -4 117.29100.47 17 PBT17.7320.06 -12 89.0977.36 15 NP15.4315.20 2 70.1158.80 19

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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