Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 69.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.14% to Rs 318.35 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 69.82% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.14% to Rs 318.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.318.35246.5113.1012.5537.6624.6230.1517.8322.9613.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News