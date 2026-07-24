Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 69.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.14% to Rs 318.35 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 69.82% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.14% to Rs 318.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales318.35246.51 29 OPM %13.1012.55 -PBDT37.6624.62 53 PBT30.1517.83 69 NP22.9613.52 70
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