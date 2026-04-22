Rajratan Global Wire has reported 1.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.43 crore on a 25% increase in net sales to Rs 314.29 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 285.69 crore, up 31% YoY. This was due to higher raw material costs (up 19.7% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 44% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 17.73 crore, down by 11.6% from Rs 20.06 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has reported net profit and revenue of Rs 70.11 crore (up 19.2% YoY) and Rs 1,156.50 crore (up 23.7% YoY), respectively.