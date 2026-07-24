Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 194.41 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 30.04% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 194.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales194.41158.38 23 OPM %14.4715.14 -PBDT22.9518.44 24 PBT18.6614.38 30 NP13.8110.62 30
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