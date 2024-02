Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 152.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 64.82 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 152.48% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 64.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 53.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.64.8253.9013.3611.897.395.043.471.392.551.01

