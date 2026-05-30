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Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 74.79% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 91.62 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 74.79% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 91.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.71% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 332.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 329.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales91.6290.05 2 332.18329.74 1 OPM %15.7711.80 -13.4110.58 - PBDT13.289.83 35 40.2730.32 33 PBT8.545.02 70 22.8612.98 76 NP6.383.65 75 17.257.96 117

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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