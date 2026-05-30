Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 74.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 91.62 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 74.79% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 91.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.71% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 332.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 329.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.