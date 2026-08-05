Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 77.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.71% to Rs 102.91 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 77.94% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 102.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.102.9182.5214.0112.3014.089.239.395.417.264.08

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