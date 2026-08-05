Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 77.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.71% to Rs 102.91 croreNet profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 77.94% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 102.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales102.9182.52 25 OPM %14.0112.30 -PBDT14.089.23 53 PBT9.395.41 74 NP7.264.08 78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content