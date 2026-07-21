Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 153.23 crore

Net Loss of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 153.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.153.23140.93-9.14-3.68-17.59-8.29-23.33-14.14-23.33-14.14

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