Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 153.23 crore

Net Loss of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 153.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales153.23140.93 9 OPM %-9.14-3.68 -PBDT-17.59-8.29 -112 PBT-23.33-14.14 -65 NP-23.33-14.14 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 156.57% in the June 2026 quarter

SML Mahindra standalone net profit declines 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Premier Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 6.82% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story