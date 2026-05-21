Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 166.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 166.78% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.24% to Rs 188.93 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals rose 166.78% to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 188.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.91% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.14% to Rs 544.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 641.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales188.93174.54 8 544.68641.82 -15 OPM %27.4516.56 -6.886.04 - PBDT48.7420.78 135 27.2734.53 -21 PBT43.0614.84 190 3.9311.07 -64 NP31.6411.86 167 1.148.09 -86

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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