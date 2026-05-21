Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 166.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.24% to Rs 188.93 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals rose 166.78% to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 188.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.91% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.14% to Rs 544.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 641.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.