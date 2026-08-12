Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.41% to Rs 21.52 croreNet profit of Rajvi Logitrade declined 4.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.41% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.5222.28 -3 OPM %4.745.39 -PBDT0.810.76 7 PBT0.610.64 -5 NP0.460.48 -4
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