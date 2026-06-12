Rakan Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.03% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net Loss of Rakan Steels reported to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.03% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2563.64% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.76% to Rs 23.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.