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Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 456.00 crore

Net Loss of Rallis India reported to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 456.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 430.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.20% to Rs 184.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 2897.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2663.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales456.00430.00 6 2897.002663.00 9 OPM %-0.22-4.65 -12.4610.74 - PBDT9.00-11.00 LP 393.00306.00 28 PBT-20.00-41.00 51 276.00186.00 48 NP-15.00-32.00 53 184.00125.00 47

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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