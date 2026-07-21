Rallis India standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 1022.00 croreNet profit of Rallis India rose 31.58% to Rs 125.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 1022.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 957.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1022.00957.00 7 OPM %18.1015.67 -PBDT196.00158.00 24 PBT166.00129.00 29 NP125.0095.00 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content