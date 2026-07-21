Rallis India standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 1022.00 crore

Net profit of Rallis India rose 31.58% to Rs 125.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 1022.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 957.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1022.00957.0018.1015.67196.00158.00166.00129.00125.0095.00

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