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Rallis India standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 1022.00 crore

Net profit of Rallis India rose 31.58% to Rs 125.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 1022.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 957.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1022.00957.00 7 OPM %18.1015.67 -PBDT196.00158.00 24 PBT166.00129.00 29 NP125.0095.00 32

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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