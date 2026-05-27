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Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 116.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 83.21% to Rs 1752.85 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 116.84% to Rs 39.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.21% to Rs 1752.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 956.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.60% to Rs 107.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.79% to Rs 5176.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3676.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1752.85956.75 83 5176.653676.75 41 OPM %5.244.68 -5.024.22 - PBDT70.0235.66 96 194.40119.28 63 PBT57.3829.65 94 156.5397.16 61 NP39.0117.99 117 107.0570.15 53

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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