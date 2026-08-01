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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 127.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 127.75% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 88.63% to Rs 1853.28 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 127.75% to Rs 35.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.63% to Rs 1853.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 982.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1853.28982.47 89 OPM %4.764.36 -PBDT58.8630.65 92 PBT46.0922.40 106 NP35.2115.46 128

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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