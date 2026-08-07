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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
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Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net Loss of Rama Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.680.17 300 OPM %-30.88-158.82 -PBDT-1.54-1.73 11 PBT-1.54-1.74 11 NP-1.54-1.74 11

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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