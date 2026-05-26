Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net Loss of Rama Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 555.56% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.160.04 300 0.590.09 556 OPM %-275.00-950.00 --203.39-1477.78 - PBDT-1.95-1.82 -7 -7.28-6.81 -7 PBT-1.95-1.83 -7 -7.30-6.83 -7 NP-1.95-1.83 -7 -7.30-6.83 -7

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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