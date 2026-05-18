Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 2.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 219.08 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 2.29% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 219.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 285.31% to Rs 52.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 893.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 743.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.