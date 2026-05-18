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Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 2.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 219.08 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 2.29% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 219.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 285.31% to Rs 52.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 893.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 743.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales219.08200.92 9 893.04743.69 20 OPM %4.578.65 -9.795.84 - PBDT8.7415.56 -44 78.1733.76 132 PBT6.8513.51 -49 70.3125.56 175 NP5.375.25 2 52.7113.68 285

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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