Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 6.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 224.80 croreNet profit of Rama Phosphates rose 6.43% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 224.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales224.80190.31 18 OPM %12.4114.03 -PBDT24.6023.41 5 PBT22.8121.46 6 NP17.0616.03 6
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