Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 37.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.05% to Rs 246.15 crore

Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 37.43% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.05% to Rs 246.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.73% to Rs 12.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 1124.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1048.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.