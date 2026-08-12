Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 100.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.28% to Rs 51.42 croreNet profit of Rama Vision rose 100.96% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.28% to Rs 51.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales51.4233.99 51 OPM %7.256.74 -PBDT3.351.86 80 PBT2.801.41 99 NP2.091.04 101
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