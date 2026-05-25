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Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 151.85% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.63% to Rs 42.26 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 151.85% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.63% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.19% to Rs 5.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.41% to Rs 158.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales42.2629.63 43 158.75113.87 39 OPM %5.944.96 -7.616.38 - PBDT2.271.13 101 10.485.51 90 PBT1.820.71 156 8.673.82 127 NP1.360.54 152 5.922.83 109

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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