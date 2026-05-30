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Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Sales rise 50.98% to Rs 181.09 crore

Net profit of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills declined 18.84% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.98% to Rs 181.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 35.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 29.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 483.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 393.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales181.09119.94 51 483.47393.97 23 OPM %13.193.26 -3.650.66 - PBDT9.68-4.86 LP -22.21-30.94 28 PBT2.84-12.25 LP -50.09-60.42 17 NP7.288.97 -19 -35.23-29.30 -20

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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