Ramchandra Leasing and Finance standalone net profit rises 26200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32000.00% to Rs 9.63 crore

Net profit of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance rose 26200.00% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32000.00% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16100.00% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3073.68% to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.