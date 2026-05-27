Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.74% to Rs 501.83 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries rose 145.39% to Rs 87.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 501.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.29% to Rs 306.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 1792.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1674.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.