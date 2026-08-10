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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 613.81 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries rose 31.94% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 613.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 531.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales613.81531.52 15 OPM %17.1312.79 -PBDT106.5266.51 60 PBT96.9657.33 69 NP86.5965.63 32

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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