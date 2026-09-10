Ramco Systems celebrated three decades of powering enterprise transformation in Malaysia. To mark this milestone, Ramco hosted Ramco Now & Next, an event that traced its regional journey, showcased its vision for the future of enterprise software, and brought customers and industry leaders together for forward-looking discussions.

At the event, the company provided a preview of its upcoming AI-native enterprise platform, built to move enterprise software from a system of record to a system of intelligence, and ultimately a system of action. The first two shifts in Ramco's platform changed how enterprise software was delivered; this one changes what the software is.