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Ramco Systems consolidated net profit declines 36.17% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 172.77 crore

Net profit of Ramco Systems declined 36.17% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 172.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales172.77161.32 7 OPM %14.7418.01 -PBDT26.6931.50 -15 PBT3.459.25 -63 NP0.600.94 -36

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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