Ramco Systems consolidated net profit declines 36.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 172.77 crore

Net profit of Ramco Systems declined 36.17% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 172.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.172.77161.3214.7418.0126.6931.503.459.250.600.94

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