Ramco Systems consolidated net profit declines 36.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 172.77 croreNet profit of Ramco Systems declined 36.17% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 172.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales172.77161.32 7 OPM %14.7418.01 -PBDT26.6931.50 -15 PBT3.459.25 -63 NP0.600.94 -36
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