Ramco Systems hits the roof after Q4 PAT soars four-fold to Rs 25 cr

Ramco Systems hit an upper circuit 20% at Rs 469.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged four-fold to Rs 25.04 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 5.30 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.39% YoY to Rs 185.36 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 197.84% YoY to Rs 22.10 crore in Q4 FY26. In dollar terms, the companys profit soared 322.39% YoY to $2.83 million while revenue from operations increased 13.05% to $20.44 million in Q4 FY26.

On full year basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 41.84 crore in FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 34.24 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 18.54% YoY to Rs 700.95 crore in FY26. In dollar terms, EBITDA stood at $18.9 million in FY26, up 24%.

In FY26, the order bookings stood at $51.7 million, cash balance stood at $13.3 million. The companys net cash flow from operating activities climbed 18.62% to Rs 134.44 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 113.34 crore in FY25. Abinav Raja, managing director, Ramco Systems, said, "We continue to remain focussed on delivery and execution. At the same time, we are actively working towards becoming a truly Al-native company: building Al - native products that transform how our customers experience our solutions, while embedding Al deeply into how we operate as an organisation. This, we believe, will be the defining driver of our next phase of growth.

Sandesh Bilagi, president & COO, Ramco Systems, said, 'During the year, we delivered revenue growth yearon-year, supported by improved operational discipline and strong cash accrual into the business. While we expect some near-term moderation in our Aviation business, due to the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, our core financial performance remains resilient. Our focus on disciplined execution and operational efficiency remains unchanged. Our Payroll business will be a key growth engine, having witnessed 25% year-on -year revenue growth, and demonstrating a strong product-market fit across global markets. As we look ahead, we remain focused on accelerating growth through continued innovation and strategic partnerships."