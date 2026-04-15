Ramco Systems jumps after Aviation Suite deployment at Korean Air

Ramco Systems rose 4.09% to Rs 442.90 after the company announced the go-live of its Aviation Suite at the Engine Maintenance Center of Korean Air.

The implementation provides Korean Air with a digital platform to manage engine maintenance operations, with integration across functions such as maintenance, finance, customer support, and billing. The solution also connects with internal and external systems, including the airlines automated storage and retrieval infrastructure, to support operational workflows.

Ramco stated that the platform offers real-time data visibility on operational metrics such as capacity, throughput, cost, and revenue. In addition, over 400 engineers and mechanics at Korean Air are using the companys mobile application for digital maintenance execution.