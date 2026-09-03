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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems signs MoU with Safran Helicopter Engines

To collaborate on integration of Safran's engine data with Ramco Aviation Software

Ramco Systems announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safran Helicopter Engines, world's leading manufacturer of rotorcraft turbines, to collaborate on enabling seamless integration of Safran's engine data with Ramco Aviation Software.

Through this MoU, Ramco and Safran Helicopter Engines will work together to enable engine information post shop visits to flow directly from Safran into the Maintenance Information System (MIS) within Ramco Aviation Software, reducing manual data entry for helicopter operators and allowing them to focus more on keeping aircraft in service.

The outcome of this collaboration will be the award by Safran Helicopter Engines of the EngineLife Connect label, which identifies the best connectivity solutions compatible with its range of products and services. As part of the MoU, the companies will work on enabling engine configuration, usage metrics, and maintenance events to be automatically ingested into Ramco Aviation Software, improving data accuracy and consistency across maintenance operations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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