Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.17% to Rs 0.37 croreRamgopal Polytex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.17% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.370.24 54 OPM %-56.76-370.83 -PBDT0-0.68 100 PBT0-0.68 100 NP0-0.68 100
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