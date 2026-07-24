Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 297.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 1216.67 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 297.63% to Rs 46.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 1216.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1015.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1216.671015.26 20 OPM %17.9113.98 -PBDT164.1796.99 69 PBT64.7317.32 274 NP46.8811.79 298
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