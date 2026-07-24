Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 297.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 297.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 1216.67 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 297.63% to Rs 46.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 1216.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1015.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1216.671015.26 20 OPM %17.9113.98 -PBDT164.1796.99 69 PBT64.7317.32 274 NP46.8811.79 298

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 63.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Atul consolidated net profit rises 91.99% in the June 2026 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 21.97% in the June 2026 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 198.64% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story