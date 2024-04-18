Ramkrishna Forgings strengthens its position in e-PV segment

Receives approval from USA's larges e-PV manufacturer for supply of power train components

Ramkrishna Forgings announced a significant milestone in its journey towards pioneering electric mobility solutions. The USA's largest electric passenger vehicle manufacturer grants approval for power train components, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership that opens up a realm of exciting opportunities. This landmark approval signifies the Company's position into the electric passenger vehicle segment with a strong emphasis on powertrain components. The approval follows the showcasing of a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, demonstrating Company's expertise and commitment to delivering top-notch products.

